A public hearing about a special use permit for a new fire hall in Challis has been scheduled for 5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12 before the Challis City Council.
North Custer Rural Fire District Chief Launa Gunderson asked for the public hearing as the fire district moves forward with plans for a new hall. The special use permit is being sought to build a 10,000 square-foot facility on Blue Mountain Road off U.S. Highway 93.
City Council members scheduled that hearing at their Nov. 14 council meeting.
Council members also discussed how to fix two water wells that are now shut down. West wells 2 and 3, located near the Challis Golf Course, were turned off because their structural integrity was compromised. Well 3 was shut off because of a cave-in that happened 300 feet down in the well and well 2 isn’t producing its usual gallons per minute.
The wells are being evaluated to discover the cause of the damage, but Mayor Mike Barrett assured everyone at the meeting that no water conservation measures will be needed. He said Challis still has two functional wells that meet the needs of the city’s residents.
Rick Miller of Keller Associates, an engineering consulting firm in Pocatello, told the mayor and council members the Department of Commerce has a category of “imminent threat grants” the city can apply for at any time. The grants are designated for assisting communities with natural disasters. Miller said if the damage to the wells wasn’t caused by a maintenance issue, an imminent threat grant could be used to fix the wells. He said he would look into on behalf of the city.