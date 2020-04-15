Challis residents can voice their opinions and concerns about adding modular units to the Custer County Jail at a public hearing scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 5 at a yet to be decided venue.
Challis Mayor Mike Barrett and City Council members tentatively scheduled the hearing at City Hall, but due to concerns about spreading the novel coronavirus, that might change.
Barrett and council members said if they have it in City Hall, social distancing standards would require the public hearing be conducted via a telecommunication platform like Zoom. That would allow people to make comments from their homes over live video. Another option is to hold the hearing outside. In the past, city meetings have been conducted on the steps of the county courthouse. Barrett said if the weather permits, that might prove the better alternative.
City officials scheduled the public hearing after Custer County Commissioner Wayne Butts presented them with plans to expand the county jail by installing modular units. Butts said the addition of 10 cells will save the county money in the long run, in spite of it’s $2.7 million price tag.
“In one month, the county paid $12,500 in out-of-county jail stays,” Butts told the council at the April 9 meeting.
Butts said that while he had originally hoped to sign an agreement with All Detainment Solutions from Seymour, Missouri to bring four modular units to Challis, he has been advised by the county attorney to advertise for bids for the project. Other companies who build similar units have contacted the county recently, saying they can offer competitive prices.
City Council members will decide whether to issue a special use permit to allow the additions after the public hearing. Butts reminded them this project is a requirement for the county since the current jail doesn’t meet state or federal standards.
“What we’re looking for today is need, not want,” Butts said.