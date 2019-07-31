A rabid bat was found last week near Redfish Lake, south of Stanley, according to Mimi Taylor with Eastern Idaho Public Health.
It's the first rabid bat found in Eastern Idaho this year, but the third in the state, Taylor said. The other two bats were found in Bingham County and Twin Falls County.
An average of 16 bats test positive for rabies every year in Idaho.
Rabies can be fatal in humans and other animals. That's why it's important to make sure pets are vaccinated against rabies. And, people who are bitten or scratched by a bat, or who come in close contact with bats, should contact a health care provider immediately, she said.
Rabies is nearly always fatal once symptoms appear, but can be prevented if a rabies vaccine and other medical care is administered soon after exposure, she said.
People who come into contact with a bat that can be captured, or picked up if dead, should wear thick gloves to pick it up and put the bat in double plastic bags or a non-breakable container for possible testing. People may call Eastern Idaho Public Health at 208-533-3152 for help determining whether to test the bat for rabies. Those tests are free, if deemed warranted.
Homes and cabins can be bat-proofed by plugging any holes in the siding and making sure window screens fit tightly, Taylor said.