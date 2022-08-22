Music fans kept their eyes on the Challis sky early last Friday evening watching the gray clouds roll in as a slow drizzle began to fall.
“It’ll blow over.”
“We’ll be OK.”
“It’s not going to rain much.”
“Look, it’s going to swirl around and pass us by.”
Or so the weather observers in the Braun Brothers Reunion crowd speculated.
When a couple of long, horizontal lightning bolts lit up the western sky, most people started changing their minds. Soon afterwards, the drizzle turned into a full-on rainstorm, complete with strong winds that whipped at awnings, lawn chairs and trash bins.
To quote the 1990 song by Asia — “The sun was shining/The sky was crying/It just tore apart/And down came the rain.” Yeah, all that.
But, in typical Central Idaho fashion at an outdoor music festival, it didn’t matter much. Some people huddled next to the food and merch vendors whose canopies offered some protection, others pulled out their umbrellas and took cover. Some donned trash bags or actual raincoats. Blankets came up from the grass to go over heads. But hundreds of people just took in the precipitation, enjoying the cool-down.
Patriarch Muzzie Braun came to the stage just before the downpour began and told the audience the show would be delayed. People were asked to step back from the stage and stay away from the tall speaker towers. Once the rain quit, Iver Strand pulled up with his boom lift and pushed the bucket up against the east tower of speakers to shore it up. BBR crew members attached tie-down straps to the equipment. After about an hour and 15 minute break, the Suzy Bogguss Trio was back on stage finishing their warm-up and getting down to business.
The sun came out, the wind stopped, the grass dried out and as Muzzie said, it turned out to be a beautiful evening.
Bogguss cracked jokes throughout her performance and her bandmates — Craig Smith on guitar and Rob Price on stand-up bass — joined in on the fun. Smith, a Scotland native, and Price who “hails from Wales,” as Bogguss said, shared snippets of their lives with their brogues on full display.
Saturday’s weather flipped from Friday’s with the sun beating down early and heating things up on the grass as the performers did the same on the stage.
The annual gathering of the Braun clan to open Saturday’s fun drew plenty of die-hard BBR fans who sang along with nearly every song performed by Muzzie, his brother Gary, Gary’s wife and son Cindy and Archie, and the four “little” Brauns — Willy, Micky, Gary and Cody.
Muzzie played his ever-popular “13 Miles up the Yankee Fork” and “Proud to be from Idaho.” He and Willy both performed baseball-oriented tunes which wound the crowd up, too. “Don’t always swing for the fences. You don’t have to touch them all,” Muzzie crooned. The audience shared their love with Kenny Saunders and his dobro. Saunders and Muzzie are fixtures on the BBR stage.
The family wrapped up their segment with the beloved Townes Van Zandt song “Pancho and Lefty.” The audience had special love for Cindy’s solo in the stretched-out tune that came to an end only when Willy gave the “wrap it up” signal. It seemed the audience could have gone another couple of laps, but it was time for Cody Canada and the Departed to take the stage.