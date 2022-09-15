red sun 9.15
The telltale red sun and moon started showing in the Challis sky last week as smoke from the Moose Fire and other nearby fires created a haze. Rain this week is expected to reduce the smoke.

 Shelley Ridenour photo

Rain that started falling overnight Monday was viewed as a “welcome change” by firefighters on the Moose Fire near Salmon.

Cooler weather and rain are predicted through the weekend, which could slow some of the wildfires burning in Custer and Lemhi counties and should push out the heavy smoke that’s been lingering above the region resulting in an air quality index listed as very unhealthy at the beginning of the week. While the rain will help improve air quality in areas near the fire, Department of Environmental Quality officials say poor air quality will persist in North Fork. But less smoke should hover above Salmon, Elk Bend and Lemhi, they said, and farther from the fire.

