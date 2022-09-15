Rain that started falling overnight Monday was viewed as a “welcome change” by firefighters on the Moose Fire near Salmon.
Cooler weather and rain are predicted through the weekend, which could slow some of the wildfires burning in Custer and Lemhi counties and should push out the heavy smoke that’s been lingering above the region resulting in an air quality index listed as very unhealthy at the beginning of the week. While the rain will help improve air quality in areas near the fire, Department of Environmental Quality officials say poor air quality will persist in North Fork. But less smoke should hover above Salmon, Elk Bend and Lemhi, they said, and farther from the fire.
Up to a quarter inch of rain is forecast for the area where the Moose Fire is burning, according to fire officials. But, gusty and erratic winds are also in the forecast and the wind could push smoke farther around the region.
DEQ officials remind people that smoke can cause health issues for anyone, but older people, children and people with breathing issues are especially susceptible to illness related to breathing in smoke. DEQ officials remind people that no open burning is allowed in the area.
The smoke lingered last weekend and Monday because of temperature inversions and calm winds, according to managers of the Moose Fire, the 127,500-acre fire burning near Salmon.
The limited visibility caused by heavy smoke prevented helicopters from fighting the fire Sunday and Monday, but engine crews continued their work. Fire managers said they expect the rain to clear enough smoke that helicopters can resume flying by mid-week.
On Tuesday, the Moose Fire was staffed by 918 people with five helicopters and 47 engines.
Engine crews continue to provide structure protection for properties west of Salmon and in the Leesburg area. Sprinkler systems are being set up and portable tanks and pumps are being placed along Ridge Road south of the Diamond Line.
Two new fires started last Thursday in Central Idaho. The Owl Fire is 20 miles west of North Fork. It had burned 739 acres by Tuesday. The Horse Fire is about 5 miles northwest of Corn Creek in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. It’s burned 90 acres.
A Wyoming Type 3 team is handling the two new fires with 61 people on the scenes.
Eight wildfires continue to burn on the Salmon-Challis Forest. So far this year, 43 wildfires have been reported in the forest, and 35 have been called out.