Last weekend’s rain dampened some forest fire activity in the region.
On Monday, Salmon-Challis Forest officials reported no smoke was observed at the Full Moon Fire about 30 miles northwest of Stanley; the Dynamite Fire, a mile west of Centennial Trail in the Marble Creek drainage; or the Pistol Creek Fire, south of Pistol Creek.
Meanwhile, the Shady Fire, two miles east of Seafoam Guard Station in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, has grown to 6,286 acres. Fire managers don’t expect to contain the fire until consistent rain or snow begins in late October, but this week’s weather has helped slow the fire. Terrain has prevented firefighters from fighting the fire on the ground. Air drops will be used if needed to battle the fire, according to a news release from the Forest Service.
Trail and road closures that were implemented earlier at the Shady Fire remain in place. The Shady Fire was reported July 10, caused by lightning.
The Cove Creek Fire, 23 miles southwest of North Fork, was reportedly smoldering on Monday. It covers 5,332 acres, and trail and road closures put in place there earlier continue. The fire perimeter is 85 percent contained. Eight firefighters remain at the lightning-caused fire, which was reported Aug. 3.
Fire officials expect containment of the Cove Creek Fire by the end of September. The fire will continue to be battled via an air attack, as needed, in order to prevent its growth, forest officials said in a news release.
The very small Twenty Five Fire, north of Pistol Creek, has not grown in the last week, forest officials said.
Two fires were reported in the last week and both were called out quickly. The Corral Fire, 26 miles southwest of Salmon, burned a tenth of acre on Sept. 7 before it was called out the same day. The Burrell Fire, 14 miles northwest of North Fork, also burned a tenth of an acre. It was reported Sept. 5 and called out Sept. 7.