It may have rained on the parade, and then several more times during the party in the park and ice cream social, but participants at the Clayton Independence Day celebration refused to let the bad weather dampen their spirits.
As rained poured and thunder rumbled, more than 300 people waited for the 18 parade entries to get going. Sarah Baker, who heads the committee that puts on the celebration, shared the results of the five contests held during the parade.
The theme of the parade was “Proud to be an American.” The best theme prize was awarded to Clayton resident Colleen Fulkerson’s “If You’re Proud To Be An American, Sing It Out,” entry. The best overall entry went to Rocky Westergard of Challis with his Kenworth semitrailer that carried the precious cargo of Grand Marshal Myron Combs.
According to Combs, “that was the cutest Kenworth I’ve ever been in, and I’ve driven a lot of them.”
The best youth award went to Tunnel Rock Ranch with Skyler Cutler and his family from Challis aboard the truck. The most original entry was Clayton resident Casey Bundy’s “Lady Liberty.” The most humorous entry was the Masons with their miniature autos that zipped and dodged down the highway.
Within minutes of the parade ending, Baker had to slide on her holster of carving knives and set to work piecing out the 400 pounds of beef she and other volunteers cooked the night before.
“The third is getting to be as big as the fourth,” Baker said, referring to the music and drinks volunteers and visitors enjoyed while the meat was being prepped at the city park’s barbecue pit.
In the span of about 35 minutes, Baker and her volunteers fed 250 people. She knew the precise number because in a little more than half an hour, volunteers ran out of the pre-wrapped plastic silverware bundles they’d put together. Volunteers had to scramble at that point, due to the fact there were about 100 more hungry mouths to feed.
Happy to see so many people enjoy the food, Baker and other committee members were hoping for a big celebration this year. Last year they had to pare down the event, due to the coronavirus pandemic and about 200 people attended.
This year however, “people want to be out, doing something and seeing other people,” Baker said, which is part of the reason committee members planned for more visitors.
After people got their fill of butter-like beef, they ventured into the rain-soaked grass for a series of children’s games. Last year’s visitors couldn’t play games like egg toss or three-legged races because of social distancing standards. This year’s young participants didn’t have that concern as they tripped, tumbled, bumped and laughed their way through sack races and hula hoop contests.
Speaking from inside the Clayton Museum, where people loaded up on free ice cream after they burned some calories in the park, Combs said this year’s celebration was “wonderful.”
“Let it rain,” he said chuckling, “let it rain.”
Combs said the best part of the event is the people who come to town. Part of the reason the Independence Day festivities are so important to Clayton, Combs said, is because it reminds hundreds of people at once of the town’s existence. It gives Combs and other Clayton residents a chance to share the town’s unique history.