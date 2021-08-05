Even with the flash-flood warnings, Custer County Road and Bridge Supervisor Brandon Jones said he was surprised by how much it rained in the last few days.
As he was heading out on Idaho Highway 75 Monday, Jones said in a phone interview two spots on East Fork Road and a section of the Custer Motorway were flooded by the recent rain storms. On Sunday, when the National Weather Service reported 0.43 of an inch of rain fell, Jones said he and his crew were out till about 2 a.m. responding to washouts.
“There’s literally a hole in the road” on East Fork, Jones said Monday evening, and traffic was reduced to one lane. On Tuesday, Road and Bridge Administrator Denay Phelps said the road was open only to local traffic so it could be repaired. Phelps said the roads in Spar Canyon and along Road Creek were also closed because of the heavy rain, but Jones said later that morning Road Creek was again passable.
On Tuesday morning, Jones said the plan was to open East Fork by nightfall. As for Spar Canyon, Jones said that low-priority road will have to wait as materials get ordered and other roads get repaired.
Sandy soil is causing problems on East Fork, Jones said. With enough moisture, the loose dirt easily turns into watery mud, which led to the road base being washed away.
The rain was accompanied by lightning, which South Custer Rural Fire Chief Randy Ivie said caused a small fire in Blind Canyon Sunday. Forest Service personnel responded to that fire about 10 miles from Mackay.
Salmon-Challis Forest District Ranger Heath Perrine said they had to “insert assets via helicopter” because of the rough terrain in Blind Canyon. They kept the fire to less than an acre by digging fire lines and taking advantage of the persistent rainfall, he said.
Perrine said there’s the potential for lightning-caused holdover fires. Smoldering burns can last for days and all they need to ignite is enough heat from the sun or for the wind to blow the right way to cause another wildfire, he said.
Forest Service workers assisted Jones and county workers with mudslides on the washed out section of the motorway. Jones said Monday they have that area almost cleaned up.
According to Forest Service Engineer Mike Carroll, the motorway and other Salmon-Challis Forest roads that experienced mudslides weren’t washed away. Forest Service workers were lucky compared to the county crew, he said, because the forest roads only saw material from nearby mountains dumped on them. Using a loader and two backhoes, Carroll said they were able to clear the debris on forest roads without much difficulty.
While it is common to see monsoonal rains and mudslides in August and September, the storms and mudflow in Custer County were atypical because of dry soil this summer, Carroll said. Moist soil is better at absorbing and distributing precipitation, he said, while dry soil becomes hydrophobic and repels the water. It’s paradoxical, Carroll said, but at a certain point when dry soil gets wet it becomes extremely viscous and quickly turns into fast-moving mud.
Greg Kaiser, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pocatello, said last week’s weather was a result of high moisture content in the air being pushed up from Arizona and New Mexico. When there were persistent flash-flood warnings, about four-fifths of an inch of rain fell around Challis. The high moisture content, when combined with previously dry weather, can cause unusually high precipitation and lightning, Kaiser said.
The worst has passed, Kaiser said, as Monday evening was the last flash-flood warning his office put out for this area.