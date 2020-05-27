As members of the Challis Farmers’ Market cooperative get ready for opening day, June 6, they have two warm-up events planned for Saturday, May 30.
An orientation for vendors is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 30 in the city park, followed by the raising of the tarps at noon. The tarps are set up to provide shade and weather protection for the four-month market. This year’s market is scheduled for every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., through Oct. 3.
The vendor orientation covers what is permitted at the market and what’s expected of vendors, Gretchen Roman said. People who want to learn how to operate the cash registers used each week can also receive training at orientation, she said. It’s not mandatory that vendors attend orientation. Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, people are asked to wear masks to Saturday’s events. Physical distancing guidelines will be followed.
Anyone who plans to help raise the tarp should bring work gloves, but all other equipment will be provided, Roman said. It takes about two hours to put the tarps up, she said.
Planning for this year’s market has been hampered by COVID-19, Roman acknowledged. But a small group of vendors decided to push forward and open as usual on the first Saturday of June. Whether the market will actually be able to operate every Saturday through the first Saturday of October remains to be seen, she said. The pandemic could change those plans.
One change already made, Roman said, is how people will be allowed in and out of the market throughout the summer. The number of customers allowed at one time in the covered area where all the vendor tables are set up will be restricted to ensure adequate physical distancing can be practiced. People will have to enter from one end of the market, follow a one-way path past all the vendor booths and then exit on the other side, she said. Signs will be posted so customers understand what to do. And, vendor tables will be set up farther apart than in the past.
A hand washing station will be set up each week, too. And gloves will be available for customers who want to wear them while shopping.
For more information about being a vendor, or to help out Saturday, contact Roman at 208-879-6121.