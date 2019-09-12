A few “unexpected delays” have resulted in the Third Street bridge replacement project stretching a couple weeks beyond when Challis city officials had hoped it would be finished.
But, the project hasn’t extended past the Sept. 30 deadline the contractor was given to finish the work in the agreement between the city and Bear Lake Construction, Challis Mayor Mike Barrett said.
Barrett said city workers knew that one water line valve needed to be replaced as part of the project, which involved installation of a new, larger culvert and repairing damage to the bridge and stream caused by high runoff in spring 2017. What they didn’t know, until the street was torn up and infrastructure exposed, was that three valves needed to be replaced, Barrett said.
Installing the three valves means now whenever water needs to be turned off in the neighborhood, fewer homes will be affected, the mayor said.
Now that all that underground work is completed, the street should be paved soon, Barrett said. Barring any weather delays, Third Street should be open to vehicle traffic this week. The bridge will remain closed until the street is paved, he said, so the base layer isn’t damaged and doesn’t need to be done a second time before paving occur.
The Third Street project is coming in under the bid amount, Barrett said. The final project cost looks to be about $20,000 less than the $290,000 contract award because of savings on backfill. The contractor was able to use more of the dirt dug out for the project as fill dirt, instead of having to obtain all new dirt for backfill.
When the paving contractor comes to take care of Third Street a portion of Emily Lane will be repaired, too, Barrett said. That street was damaged when a water line broke last winter. A Plus Paving of Soda Springs was hired as a subcontractor for the Third Street job and will do the Emily Lane work, too.
Barrett said the city received notice from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that the funding to replace the Seventh Street bridge next summer has been approved. That bridge was also damaged in spring 2017 when Garden Creek stretched far beyond its banks.