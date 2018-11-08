Custer County voters for the third straight time told county officials they don’t want to be taxed to pay for a new county jail and to remodel parts of the county courthouse.
The bond issue question on Tuesday’s general election ballot was soundly defeated. A total of 1,188 people — 55.75 percent — voted against the measure and 943 voted in support. The yes votes represented 44.25 percent of the 2,131 Custer County voters who cast ballots on that question Tuesday. All vote totals are unofficial until the official county canvass occurs later.
Two-thirds of voters would have had to cast votes in support of the measure before county officials could have sold $4.5 million of general obligation bonds to fund the project.
In the May 15 primary election voters defeated the same request by a a closer margin. In May, 734 people said no to the question, 51.8 percent of voters, while 681 voted yes. That latter number represented 48 percent of the votes.
A year ago when voters were asked to let county leaders sell $5.5 million in bonds to fund the project, they said no by a 54-45 percent split. In that go-round, 636 of the 1,172 voters cast no ballots while 537 people voted in favor of the plan.
After the first defeat, county commissioners scaled the project back some to cut $1 million off the price tag before asking voters in May to approve the plan. The smaller price tag was still defeated twice.
County officials haven’t publicly said what they would do if the measure failed again this week. They’ve said they worry about the county being sued because the courthouse doesn’t comply with Americans with Disabilities Act standards. And they are unhappy with the amount of money they spend driving jail inmates to and from jails in other counties because the local jail is often full. In addition to transportation costs, those prisoner transfers prevent deputies from patrol work. A judge could end up ordering the county to build a new jail and update the courthouse, and commissioners have said they didn’t want that to end up being the case.