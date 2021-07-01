Tiffany Perrine opened an office of Professional Realty Services of Idaho in Challis earlier this year with a focus on helping buyers and sellers in Central Idaho.
Perrine has been a licensed real estate agent since 2018, working in North Idaho for the last several years. She opened her Challis business after moving to the community with her family about 10 months ago. The Perrines had lived in Challis earlier when her husband Heath was assigned to a four-month detail with the Forest Service. Heath began work as the Yankee Fork district ranger with the Salmon-Challis Forest last July.
“So I’d been watching the real estate market for a while,” before moving to Challis, she said.
The Perrines also lived in Salmon for five years about five years ago. They are Idaho natives.
Real estate is her second career — she’s a registered nurse. Perrine switched to real estate to have more flexibility in her job as she and her husband raise their children. Because the Perrines moved with some frequency as Heath was transferred to different forests in his previous engineering role, they bought and sold multiple homes. Those transactions piqued her interest in real estate. Moving more than once helped her quickly learn about a new community, Perrine said, a plus as she helps people interested in buying or selling property.
“I thought I could help clients by bringing integrity to real estate transactions,” she said. “My goal is to never compromise integrity with my clients.” That’s a practice she followed as a nurse, too. “It’s worth it when a client or a patient tells me it was their best experience ever.”
Perrine promises to be responsive to clients — “even on weekends. It’s nice to be able to be there for them.” She’s willing to walk people through the real estate process, explaining how it works and says helping first-time homebuyers is one of her favorite things.
The real estate market is always fluid, she said, and in Idaho now, it’s especially competitive with much of the state experiencing housing shortages. Buyers are interested in Central Idaho, but “there’s just not a lot for sale now,” she said.
Perrine pays attention to the changing market to help her customers and is willing to help sellers assess their property, improve curb appeal, take high-quality photos for listings or offer suggestions so the home leaves prospective buyers with a good impression.
“Some things I suggest may not increase the value, but might quicken the sale,” she said. “Move-in ready appeals to a lot of people.”
Perrine can be reached at 208-783-7078 or movingrealmountains@gmail.com. Her website address is tiffanyperrine.professionalrealtyservices.com.