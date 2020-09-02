Recent lightning storms have kept Salmon River Electric Cooperative workers busy making sure the lights don’t stay out for too long.
“Oh, we’ve had a little bit,” General Manager Ken Dizes said of lightning strikes causing power outages. “But we’ve definitely had worse.”
Lightning storms happen around this time every year, he said. So far this summer damage has been small and easily contained, Dizes said. However, the storm that rolled above Stanley Aug. 27 left an imprint.
“Lightning and power lines do not mix,” Dizes said.
A lightning arrester located near the Stanley Museum overloaded Aug. 27 and resulted in about an hour outage in Stanley. Arresters protect power lines from lightning strikes.
“We think it happened around 3:30 p.m. and we think it resulted from a lightning strike near the museum,” Dizes said. “But we really can’t be sure.”
More lightning is likely this summer, but Dizes said he isn’t too concerned. If something happens, he is confident his workers will be able to resolve the problem in short order.