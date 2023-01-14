magpie on top of tree
This magpie perched high on a tree in Challis after heavy snowfall earlier this winter. Limited snowfall is predicted in Challis several days later this month, and temperatures are predicted to stay low.

 Shelley Ridenour photo

Dec. 22 was a cold day around Custer County with new record lows set in Challis, Stanley and Mackay, according to the National Weather Service’s Pocatello office.

It dipped to 27 below zero in Stanley that night while Challis and Mackay both saw a low temperature of 16 below zero. All three were the coldest readings for Dec. 22 in all three cities.


