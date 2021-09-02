As people loaded a bus at the Stanley Museum to visit Chinook salmon redds in their namesake river last Saturday, Idaho Rivers United board member Tom Stuart got them excited.
Guiding the tour for more than 20 years as part of the Sawtooth Salmon Festival, Stuart said “we’re about to see one of the coolest things in nature” to a group.
Once at the river, Stuart, along with retired fisheries biologists Gary Gadwa and Dave Cannamela, enlightened people on how salmon are born in the river, travel to the Pacific Ocean to put on mass and return to their birthplace to create nests — redds.
“Redd is the Scottish word for nest,” Stuart said as people watched a group of male and female salmon protect their eggs.
Female fish hover over their reds and if a dominant male arrives, he usually stays to protect the eggs, too. Small jack Chinook dart between redds attempting to procreate. If a dominant male has already staked out his territory, he chases the young jacks off.
Cannamela explained that once a salmon dies, two to seven days after it has laid or fertilized eggs, the decomposing carcass feeds the plants and animals around it with nutrients. That’s just one reason salmon are a keystone species, Stuart said, because other forms of life are dependent on their continued survival.
The tour guides explained to visitors that today’s big issue with salmon is the continuing decline in salmon survival rates. The problem is most apparent in Idaho, where Cannamela and Gadwa said it has been scientifically proven that four dams on the Snake River are causing salmon to die in record numbers.
Trying to educate people on how removing those four dams, which is part of U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson’s plan to revive salmon return rates from historic lows, will be beneficial to the fish, Gadwa and Cannamela said it is a matter of timing.
Juvenile salmon in Idaho only have so much energy to travel the 900 miles to the Pacific Ocean, they said. Anything that elongates the journey can cause them to weaken and die before they touch salt water.
Stuart said the four dams turn what should be a two-week trip into about a month for the fish. According to Cannamela, this interrupts smoltification, which is a tightly timed natural process that adapts fish born in fresh water to salt water.
Because of the obstacles, Stuart said “there’s only a few thousand salmon in this river when there should be 10,000.”
Since the four Snake River dams account for about 1 percent of dams that provide power in the Columbia River Basin, Stuart said replacing them with clean energy sources won’t be a major shock to the Northwest energy system. By replacing that 1 percent, Stuart claimed salmon return rates could jump back up by 70 percent.
As she headed back to the bus, Sylvia Zigerelli of Eagle said she was glad she took the tour. Prior to meeting Stuart, Gadwa and Cannamela, Zigerelli said the consequences of removing the four dams “sounded a lot more severe.” Now that she’s seen and heard the potential upside, Zigerelli said the idea seems more reasonable than she previously thought.