The visitor center at the Land of the Yankee Fork State Park is now operating on its reduced winter schedule, park Manager Joni Hawley said.
The visitor center is open and staffed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays until spring, effective Oct. 7. The park grounds remain open all of the time for visitors to walk the trails, use the picnic tables and view the outside exhibits. Visitors to the state park need to pay the $5 daily use fee or purchase a state parks pass, available for $10 a year when you license your auto.
The gate to the town of Bayhorse will be locked up at the end of the day Sunday, Sept. 11, as it closes for the winter. The ghost town of Custer and the Yankee Fork Gold Dredge closed right after Labor Day.
The roof replacement project at the Bayhorse Hotel wasn’t fully finished this summer, Hawley said. Much of the work was completed but it won’t be wrapped up until spring, when weather permits construction workers to get back into the site. Delays in obtaining materials, because of the coronavirus, meant the work didn’t get done as planned this summer, she said.