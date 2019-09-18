New bathrooms, a paved parking lot and a walkway are all planned at Challis city park next year.
Challis City Council members discussed the proposed improvements at their Sept. 12 meeting.
The plan for improvements comes after the council realized because of the various events held at the park there are needs for upgrades.
“We get a lot of usage; a lot of handicapped people and a lot of youth that use the park,” said Mayor Mike Barrett. “We were like, ‘boy we got a lot of events down there, we could use some bigger bathrooms.’”
Rick Miller of Keller Construction of Pocatello said the estimated cost of the renovations will be about $200,000. He said a $150,000 block grant through a housing program could help pay for the work. Approval for the improvements could come as soon as January.
The improvements will comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The new parking lot will have handicapped parking close to the walkway that leads to the new handicap-accessible bathrooms.
“The bathrooms we currently have are big, but they aren’t ADA compatible,” said Barrett. “These will give us more capacity and solve the issue of the ADA.”
To make the improvements, specifically the 4-foot-wide path, Keller Construction will move the tennis courts. According to Barrett, this can be done easily and the tennis courts will remain the same size.
Every council member voiced support for the project.