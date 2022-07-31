The 25th anniversary of the Sawtooth Society will be celebrated Aug. 14 at the Sagebrush Soirée Silver Jubilee.
The celebration and dinner takes place at Reuben and Susan Perin’s home on Goat Creek Way in Iron Creek near Stanley.
U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson is to receive the society’s “champion of the Sawtooths” award in recognition of his contributions in the preservation and protection of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. Simpson galvanized support to designate the Jim McClure-Jerry Peak, White Clouds and Hemingway-Boulders as wilderness areas, society members said in a news release about his honor. That added “275,665 acres of fragile high-mountain backcountry with crystal lakes and abundant wildlife to be enjoyed for generations to come,” the release stated.
Simpson has been touting his Columbia Basin initiative for about a year, billed as a comprehensive approach to help restore salmon and steelhead migration between the Pacific Ocean and Central Idaho, including the Salmon River at Stanley and Redfish Lake.
The event features cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, live music, dinner, entertainment and a live auction. Proceeds benefit The Sawtooth Society, which works to preserve, protect and enhance the Sawtooth National Recreation Area in part by preserving open space and enhancing recreational facilities.