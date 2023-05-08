potholes 4.27
Plenty of potholes are showing up on Challis streets now that the snow has melted and the ground is warming up. City employees have begun patching holes and repairing streets damaged by winter weather.

 Shelley Ridenour photo

Between snowstorms this spring, Challis city maintenance workers and Custer County Road and Bridge Department employees are starting to repair potholes and damaged streets.

After years of delays, reconstruction of 2.3 miles of Garden Creek Road will occur this summer, Custer County Road and Bridge Superintendent Brandon Jones said. Brush and trees were cleared out last year and the utility companies are currently moving and installing lines as needed, he said. This year’s work begins at the city limits and will end at the Garden Creek bridge about 2 miles up the road.


