Plenty of potholes are showing up on Challis streets now that the snow has melted and the ground is warming up. City employees have begun patching holes and repairing streets damaged by winter weather.
Between snowstorms this spring, Challis city maintenance workers and Custer County Road and Bridge Department employees are starting to repair potholes and damaged streets.
After years of delays, reconstruction of 2.3 miles of Garden Creek Road will occur this summer, Custer County Road and Bridge Superintendent Brandon Jones said. Brush and trees were cleared out last year and the utility companies are currently moving and installing lines as needed, he said. This year’s work begins at the city limits and will end at the Garden Creek bridge about 2 miles up the road.
The private contractor hired to rebuild the road should arrive in Challis in late May. Funding for the Garden Creek project is coming from the federal government, funneled through the state to the county through the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council. The project cost is about $3.8 million.
The road will be reconstructed and widened with improved drainage, Andrea Gumm with J-U-B Engineers, told the Messenger last spring.
Each lane will be 11 feet wide with a 1-foot shoulder on each side.
County workers started their big spring projects this week, Jones said. First up is East Fork Road. Work there involves grinding the surface off 2½ miles of the road and then reshaping it. New culverts will be installed. When those culverts are being placed, there will be traffic delays of 10 or 15 minutes, Jones said. The first phase of the work will take about a month. In late July the rebuilt stretch will be chip sealed, he said.
Drivers on Challis Creek Road will definitely be affected by a project that’s planned from June 12-16, Jones said. A new oil surface will be laid on 2½ miles of the road, starting at the city limits and ending at Gun Club Loop. The new oil will be friction-sealed to complete the project.
Also in June the county road and bridge staff will work with Sawtooth Forest personnel to cap and shape Iron Creek Road near Stanley. That will take about two weeks, Jones said. People should expect traffic delays during the project.
In late July 2.3 miles of Morgan Creek Road will get its second layer of chips, part of a three-year chip seal project.
County workers are already working on the smaller asphalt maintenance projects, Jones said, including patching potholes and repairing damaged road shoulders. Soon they’ll be applying dust suppression product on dirt roads in the county and replacing the many road signs that have been stolen or damaged.
The grader operators began blading roads last week, about three weeks later than normal, Jones said, because of lingering winter weather.
Much of this summer’s work will focus on bridges and cattle guards, Jones said. The decks of about 15 bridges will be cleaned up. At least seven cattle guards are pegged for full rebuilds, which includes new concrete footers, and other cattle guards will be cleaned and re-set, he said. Damaged guardrails will be replaced or repaired, too.
People who spot major road damage, especially in more remote parts of the county where Road and Bridge workers visit less often, are asked to call the county department to report those problems. The office number is 208-879-2379.
“We can’t get everywhere,” Jones said, “and we may not have seen a problem area yet.”
Challis city maintenance Supervisor Cameron Davis said it’s been rough getting the oil needed for street patching work, but he received his first loads last week. With materials in hand, the two-man city crew will begin street repairs working their way from the top of the city to the bottom of the city, starting at Clinic Road, Davis said. Once that’s finished they move into streets in the subdivisions on the south end of Challis.
City streets are definitely in worse condition this spring than some years, Davis said, because of the extended cold and the many freeze and thaw cycles that occurred in the last seven months. When snow plowed to the sides of streets sits there for months it causes more asphalt breakdown, too, he said.
Davis expects to have the bulk of the potholes patched up in the city within a couple of months.
