Idaho’s average wage for all occupations increased to $24.69 an hour in 2022, up $1.64 an hour from the year before, according to data compiled by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Idaho Department of Labor.

The median wage paid in Idaho last year — the midpoint between the lowest and highest earners — increased to $19.26 an hour, from $18.50 an hour in 2021.


