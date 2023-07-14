Idaho’s average wage for all occupations increased to $24.69 an hour in 2022, up $1.64 an hour from the year before, according to data compiled by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Idaho Department of Labor.
The median wage paid in Idaho last year — the midpoint between the lowest and highest earners — increased to $19.26 an hour, from $18.50 an hour in 2021.
The data shows the highest mean hourly wage was paid to cardiologists in Idaho — $250.81 an hour. The lowest paying mean hour occupation was food preparation jobs, at $8.84 an hour.
Data for the report is collected from stratified samples and used in aggregate form to estimate wages, Labor Department personnel said.
Data is broken down for the state’s seven metropolitan statistical areas — Boise, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Falls, Lewiston, Logan, Utah, Pocatello and Twin Falls. Counties outside a metropolitan statistical area were analyzed as part of nonmetropolitan areas. Custer fell into the southeast-central nonmetro area. Other counties in that area are Lemhi, Blaine, Bingham, Cassia, Fremont, Madison, Minidoka, Oneida, Power, Clark, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Teton, Twin Falls, Bear Lake, Camas and Caribou.
According to the report, a total of 90,210 people have jobs in the southeast-central area. The average hourly wage paid is $23.17. The highest hourly wages are paid to people who have management jobs, $39.16 an hour. The lowest hourly wages are paid to people employed in health care support jobs, $16.12 an hour.
