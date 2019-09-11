Hunter Diehl joined the staff of The Challis Messenger last week as a reporter.
Diehl graduated in May from the University of Idaho with degrees in history and journalism and a minor in sociology. He graduated with honors from Highland High School in Pocatello.
Born and raised in Idaho, Diehl came to Challis to begin his career as a reporter. At 23, this is his first professional job and he intends to make the most of it.
“My mentality is to do the best with what I can,” said Diehl. “I hope that the Messenger gives me an opportunity to write my best and share it with my readers.”
Diehl first experienced being a reporter as a news and opinion writer for the Argonaut, U of I’s student-run paper. He wrote on everything from student life and event coverage to financial and political matters.
“I think my favorite piece I wrote in college was an opinion article about political whataboutism,” said Diehl. “It was fun to write and it encouraged a lot of discussion.”
Diehl hopes that the citizens of Challis will be welcoming to an out-of-towner and enjoy the work he has to offer on a weekly basis.
“We’re thrilled to have a young reporter who’s eager to learn and write about the community join our staff and help us tell stories and keep readers informed,” Messenger General Manager Shelley Ridenour said of Diehl’s addition to the staff.