Election 2022 Idaho Attorney General

Raul Labrador was elected attorney general of Idaho in the Nov. 8 election.

BOISE — Idaho Republicans maintained their hold in the deeply conservative state on Nov. 8 by retaining all statewide offices, a U.S. Senate seat, both seats in the U.S. House and supermajorities in both chambers of the Statehouse.

Republican Gov. Brad Little easily won a second term by defeating Democratic candidate Stephen Heidt and independent antigovernment activist Ammon Bundy.


