Retired Salmon River Propane Manager Tom Coates said he thought he was off the hook for public speaking, but his crew, successor Mike Warner and the company’s board of directors had other ideas last week.
They presented Coates with a fly fishing rod, a plaque and a mystery envelope, the contents of which Coates declined to disclose. Coates did admit to getting a bit choked up at all the hoopla about him at last week’s annual meeting of the Salmon River Electric Cooperative.
“This is a special occasion,” said Norman Wallis, president of the Salmon River Propane board of directors, in presenting the plaque to Coates. Coates was the Salmon River Propane manager for 13 years, stepping down on April 2. Coates said he and wife Janine plan to stay in Challis.
Salmon River Propane is a growing company, new Manager Mike Warner said, with a service area ranging from Arco to Salmon to Lowman and points between.
Warner started in the propane business 32 years ago in Salmon. Jay Cook, formerly of Suburban Propane and Van Gas in Challis and Salmon was on the committee that hired Warner. Warner and Coates started the transition last November when Warner was promoted from his propane service technician job to manager, officially assuming all management duties in January.
SRP plans to offer two $500 scholarships to students in Challis and Salmon for college or trade school, Warner said.
“This is your propane company,” he said. “We’re proud to be associated with Salmon River Electric Cooperative.” He introduced SRP’s 13 employees, including Rod Cook, Challis service technician, who has worked for the company and its predecessors for the past 39 years.
Salmon River Propane is wholly owned by SREC. In 2017 it paid off its loan and in 2018 it returned a $100,000 dividend to the electric co-op. “We all own a piece of Salmon River Propane,” Wallis said.