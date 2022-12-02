hugh agro color

Agro

Revival Gold officials say they’ve wrapped up the 2022 drilling program at the Beartrack-Arnett gold project in Lemhi County.

A total of 22 core holes were completed this year, Revival President and CEO Hugh Agro said. Results from the first two core holes released in September “confirmed the continuity of potentially underground mineable grades” in the Joss target area and indicated the broad depth and scope of mineralization at the site, he said.


