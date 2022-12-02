Revival Gold officials say they’ve wrapped up the 2022 drilling program at the Beartrack-Arnett gold project in Lemhi County.
A total of 22 core holes were completed this year, Revival President and CEO Hugh Agro said. Results from the first two core holes released in September “confirmed the continuity of potentially underground mineable grades” in the Joss target area and indicated the broad depth and scope of mineralization at the site, he said.
A third hole in Joss and another in the South pit target indicate high-grade mineralization extends to the southern end of the South pit, Agro said in a news release. The 18 infill and expansion holes drilled this year indicate mineralization to the southwest and in all directions at the Haidee target.
This winter Revival personnel will review and interpret the drilling results, Agro said. The mine’s geological and mineral resource models will be updated in preparation for the 2023 first phase heap leach preliminary feasibility study. And plans for future drilling will be outlined in coming months.
“Revival Gold’s exploration team is to be commended for wrapping up another safe and productive drilling campaign at Beartrack-Arnett this year with exciting results from Joss and the completion of all planned drilling in the Haidee area to support next year’s” feasibility study,” he said. “We look forward to building on 2022’s great results in the drilling campaigns to come.”
Beartrack-Arnett is the largest past-producing gold mine in Idaho. Revival Gold is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
