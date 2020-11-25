Revival Gold officials say the results of their phase one preliminary economic assessment are “solid.”
In a news release, Revival Gold President and CEO Hugh Agro cited highlights of the assessment, including estimated production of 72,000 ounces of gold a year for the projected seven-year initial life of the mine. Revival Gold officials say there is “excellent additional exploration potential” with more than 6.2 miles of favorable geological structure to explore.
Yet, Agro cautioned, the preliminary assessment is just that — preliminary. “It includes inferred mineral resources that are too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized,” he said. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves, Agro said, and do not have demonstrated economic viability.
The assessment supports the company’s plans to resume heap leach gold production from Beartrack-Arnett in Lemhi County, Agro said. Beartrack-Arnett is one of the largest independently owned undeveloped gold deposits in the U.S. During the next two years, Revival Gold personnel will continue exploration efforts and evaluate the potential for a second phase of sulfide milling. Also in the short term, two phases of exploration and infill drilling are planned.
Revival Gold has the right to acquire a 100 percent interest in Meridian Beartrack Co., owner of the former producing Beartrack Gold Project in Lemhi County. Revival Gold also owns rights to a 100 percent interest in the neighboring Arnett Gold Project.
Beartrack-Arnett is the largest past-producing gold mine in Idaho and hosts the second-largest known deposit of gold in the state.