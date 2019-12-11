The geology of the Beartrack-Arnett field in Lemhi County under review by Revival Gold officials continues to become better understood, according to Hugh Agro, Revival’s president and CEO.
Recent soil sampling results and the expansion of the company’s position are helping identify new gold targets for future drilling, he said.
Tests from Arnett show the material is “highly amenable” to gold recovery by cyanide leaching. Additional metallurgical test work is planned because tests conducted so far have been preliminary and may have been completed using samples that were not fully representative of material that may be mined in the future, he said.
In the past year, Revival Gold employees collected 971 soil samples from a 7.5-mile area. A preliminary review of the soil sampling data identified several areas of interest, Agro said.
In addition to highlighting expansion potential north and east of the Haidee target and in the Roman’s Trench area, “there are subtle gold-in-soil anomalies” in the covered area southeast of the Haidee target in an area known as the Midlands, he said in a news release. Several isolated anomalies were discovered in the northwest and west part of the project, too. More analysis and follow-up field work is planned, Agro said.
Revival Gold has staked another 865 acres along the southwestern section of the Panther Creek shear zone and surrounding the Moose target to the north in preparation for potential future drilling, he said.
Beartrack-Arnett is Revival’s principal exploration development asset, Agro said. Company officials intend to release an updated mineral resource estimate in the first quarter of 2020.
Revival Gold has the right to acquire a 100 percent interest in the Meridian Beartrack Co, which owns the former producing Beartrack Gold Project in Lemhi County. Revival Gold also owns rights to a 100 percent interest in the neighboring Arnett Gold Project. Revival Gold holds a 51 percent interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project in Uintah County, Utah. Revival Gold is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.