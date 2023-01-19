Revival Gold officials have received all the results from four core holes drilled in 2022 at their site in Lemhi County, with a mostly good outcome.
Results from the fourth hole were released Dec. 14 and reinforced Revival officials’ theories about where the faults and mineralization lay.
The fourth hole was drilled between Revival’s two main target sites—Joss and South Pit. It intersected gold and appeared to have penetrated the Panther Creek fault in the vicinity of the intersecting cross-fault, Revival President and CEO Hugh Agro said in a news release. The mineralization the fourth hole encountered is thought to be associated with the South Pit mineralization, he said.
“It appears that Joss mineralization has been removed, or displaced, by post-mineral faulting in the vicinity of this hole,” Agro said of the fourth core hole.
Results from 12 of the 18 holes drilled last year in the Haidee deposit were released this week.
Agro said each hole intersected above cut-off grade, near-surface oxidized gold mineralization. Those results “build on Revival Gold’s prior exploration success in the Haidee deposit area,” Agro said in a second news release, and increase “our confidence in the integrity of the Haidee deposit.”
Overall, he said, the 2022 drilling program supports Revival’s interpretation that higher-grade mineralization within the Panther Creek shear “occurs in broad southerly plunging ‘shoots.’” Mineralization is known to extend for about 3.5 miles along the strike in all directions, he said.
“Follow-up drilling will focus on extending the potential width and depth of the shoots at both Joss and the South Pit and on discovering new high-grade shoots elsewhere,” Agro said.
Beartrack-Arnett is the largest past-producing gold mine in Idaho. Revival Gold continues with its preliminary feasibility study for the potential restart of heap leach operations at the site and continues exploration efforts.
