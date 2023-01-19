hugh agro color

Revival Gold officials have received all the results from four core holes drilled in 2022 at their site in Lemhi County, with a mostly good outcome.

Results from the fourth hole were released Dec. 14 and reinforced Revival officials’ theories about where the faults and mineralization lay.


