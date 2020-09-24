Revival Gold’s exploratory drilling project in Lemhi County is 25 percent complete, company President and CEO Hugh Agro said last week.
Revival Gold has two drilling rigs operating at the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project and plans to add a third rig by the end of the month, Agro said. Work is occurring at four sites. So far, 15 holes have been drilled at the Haidee target at Arnett. Drilling is expected to continue until the end of the year, unless weather forces an early halt, he said.
“Revival Gold’s exploration team has made solid progress to date with this year’s drilling at Beartrack-Arnett,” Agro said. He expects assay results of the initial drilling to be released in mid-October.
An economic study on the potential restart of heap leach operations at the site is also underway and is expected to be completed by the end of the year by Wood plc, the principal consultant for that study. So far, the study has focused on trucking ore from Arnett to a heap leach pad at Beartrack, crusher configurations at Beartrack, the selection of mining equipment and grade optimization in the early life of the mine.
Beartrack-Arnett is the largest past-producing gold mine in Idaho and hosts the second-largest known deposit of gold in the state.
Revival Gold has the right to acquire a 100 percent interest in Meridian Beartrack Co., owner of the former producing Beartrack Gold Project. Revival also owns rights to a 100 percent interest in the neighboring Arnett Gold Project.