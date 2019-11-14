Drilling has ended for the season at Revival Gold’s two Lemhi County properties — Arnett and Beartrack, Revival Gold officials said in late October.
The final six drill holes included four in the Haidee target area and two in the Haidee West area at Arnett. All four holes drilled at Haidee intersected with near-surface oxide mineralization, company officials said in a news release. One hole at Haidee West intersected near-surface sulfide mineralization.
Revival Gold personnel drilled 25 core holes this past summer, completing the project ahead of schedule and under budget, Hugh Agro, president and CEO of Revival Gold said.
“The program was executed with zero safety incidents and in full compliance with applicable environmental and permit requirements,” he said.
Revival Gold is now focused on completing a second-phase metallurgical test work program and on an updated resource estimate for the combined Beartrack-Arnett project, the release stated. Both initiatives are being overseen by personnel from the company’s principal technical consultant, Roscoe Postal Associates Inc. Both initiatives are expected to be completed in two phases during the next five months.
Agro said the updated resource estimate will include about 9 miles, or 15,000 meters, of new core drilling completed in the last two years that was not included in the May 2018 maiden Beartrack mineral resource.
“Revival Gold delivered impressive results this year, intersecting gold in 23 of 25 holes drilled,” Agro said. “Drill data and metallurgical test results are being analyzed and will form the basis of an updated resource estimated expected” in the first quarter of 2020.
Revival Gold has the right to acquire a 100 percent interest in Meridian Beartrack Co., the owner of the former producing Beartrack Gold Project in Lemhi County. And, Revival Gold owns rights to a 100 percent interest in the Arnett project. The company is pursuing other gold exploration and development opportunities in the U.S. It holds a 51 percent interest in the Diamond Mountain phosphate project in Uintah County, Utah. Revival Gold is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.