Exploratory drilling continues at Revival Gold’s Beartrack-Arnett projects in Lemhi County, according to company officials.
In a press release, Revival Gold President and CEO Hugh Agro said an updated resource estimate for the entire project is expected to be released in early 2020. Results from the nine holes drilled this summer are still being evaluated. Six holes were drilled in the Haidee target, all of which intersected near-surface oxide mineralization. The other three holes were drilled in the Haidee west target and two of those intersected near-surface sulfide mineralization, he said.
In addition, 25 holes were drilled in early September. Seven of those holes targeted the Haidee area and intersected oxide gold mineralization in moderately altered or faulted granite, the release stated. Another six holes targeted the Haidee area at Arnett and intersected oxide gold mineralization in altered or faulted granite. Three holes were drilled in the Haidee west target area. Two encountered mineralization hosted by altered granite and the third encountered no significant mineralization, he said.
“We continue to expand the footprint of near-surface oxide gold mineralization,” Agro said, along the northern flank.
Revival Gold is a gold exploration and development company based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It has the right to acquire a 100 percent interest in the Meridian Beartrack Co., owner of the former producing Beartrack Gold Project in Lemhi County. Revival Gold also owns rights to a 100 percent interest in the neighboring Arnett Gold Project.
In addition to the Lemhi County projects, Revival gold is pursuing other gold exploration and development opportunities and holds a 51 percent interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project in Uintah County, Utah.