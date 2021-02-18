Revival Gold’s planned project in Lemhi County could contribute $1.2 billion to Idaho’s gross domestic product during the anticipated eight years of the project, according to a study of the potential economic impacts of the Beartrack-Arnett gold project.
In a news release, Revival Gold CEO Hugh Agro said the study confirms “the broad extent of potential economic prosperity a successful restart of the Beartrack-Arnett project offers Lemhi County, the state of Idaho and the nation.” He said that dollar amount would be generated during the one year of expected construction and the seven years the mine is expected to operate.
The economic impacts are based on there being 858 full-time jobs supported while the mine is operating. That total is based on a multiplier effect. It’s anticipated there would be 267 people employed on site each year and another 506 jobs created during construction. Full-time on-site employees are expected to earn an average of $100,000 a year.
According to Agro, the project could support a peak of more than 1,300 full-time jobs with total compensation of almost $100 million a year “largely in a region that suffers from higher unemployment than the Idaho state average.”
Tax revenue to the state and federal governments could total $87 million and $121 million, respectively, during those eight years.
The economic study was conducted by Steven Peterson, an Idaho economist and clinical professor at the University of Idaho, based on Revival Gold’s preliminary economic assessment on the proposed first-phase restart of open pit heap leach operations at the Beartrack-Arnett project.
That preliminary assessment is based on the first phase producing 72,000 ounces of gold a year for seven years and an initial $100 million capital investment during the one year of construction. The total cumulative gross capital investment is estimated at $207 million.
Agro pointed out that the assessment is preliminary “and there is no certainty” it will be realized. “Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability,” he wrote.
A pre-feasibility study of the project is next in the process, Agro said. That is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. Exploration at the site continues.
Beartrack-Arnett is the largest past-producing gold mine in Idaho.