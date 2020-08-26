The core drilling program at the Beartrack-Arnett gold mine site in Lemhi County has been expanded in scope just as the drilling work was getting underway.
Revival Gold President and CEO Hugh Agro said Aug. 19 the plan is to drill 10,000 meters, instead of the original 5,000 meters. Revival Gold has contracted with Boart Longyear to do the drilling work. Boart Longyear personnel started work Aug. 8 with two drilling rigs.
Plans call for drilling between 10 and 15 holes over 3,000 meters in the Haidee area at Arnett along strike from the existing resource and conducting infill drilling of another 8 to 10 holes on 2,000 meters to expand the Haidee resource.
Drilling is also planned in the untested Rabbit area, Agro said, to help establish the scale of the mineralized system at Beartrack, he said. Between 2 and 4 holes are to be drilled on 2,000 meters there.
The Rabbit area was targeted based on an airborne magnetics anomaly and mapping. It is beneath post-mineralization cover and “represents a high-value opportunity” given its position and proximity to the Panther Creek shear zone, Agro said.
In the Joss area, drilling is planned to follow up on prior high-grade gold intercepts and to test the area between the north and south pits. Between 4 and 6 holes will be drilled on 3,000 meters.
“Revival Gold has ramped up to complete the biggest exploration program to be taken at Beartrack-Arnett since the 1900s,” Agro said. The company plans to spend about $6 million on exploration and to “test several potential game-changing targets on the project,” he said.
The 10,000-meter drilling program is intended to expand the leachable resource in the Haidee area along strike in both directions, upgrade the inferred resource at Haidee and continue to build the scale of the known gold system at Beartrack beyond its known 5.6-kilometer strike, Agro said.
Revival Gold officials anticipate completing the preliminary economic assessment on the existing open pit heap leachable resource in Lemhi County before the end of 2020.
Canada-based Revival Gold has the right to acquire a 100 percent interest in Meridian Beartrack Co., owner of the former producing Beartrack Gold Project in Lemhi County and it owns rights to a 100 percent interest in the neighboring Arnett Gold Project.