Initial results from Revival Gold’s latest heap leach tests “are encouraging,” Revival Gold President and CEO Hugh Agro said in a news release.
Agro said the test results are generally consistent with, or more favorable, than the recovery assumptions used by company officials in their preliminary assessment.
Revival Gold has completed the initial stage of this year’s test program for the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project in Lemhi County. The heap leach metallurgical test work was performed by SGS Lakefield. Sample material from Beartrack and Arnett was delivered to SGS in June, Agro said. The tests included head analysis, acid base accounting and bottle roll tests. The second phase of testing has just begun and consists of column tests, he said.
Test results will be used to establish recovery parameters for a heap leach prefeasibility study, which is expected to be complete by the second half of 2022. Wood, the engineering consultant hired by Revival Gold, will do that work. It will take a year to finish the testing because column tests are undertaken over 120-day, 180-day and 360-day periods.
“The longer test periods are intended to capture the effect of blending transition and sulfide mineralization into the leach pads with respect to metallurgical and environmental behavior,” Agro said in the news release.
Once that study is completed, Revival Gold officials will decide whether to proceed with the first phase restart of heap leach gold production at Beartrack-Arnett, Agro said.