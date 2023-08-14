hugh agro

Agro 

The second-largest gold find in history in America has been confirmed at Revival Gold’s Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project in Lemhi County, according to Revival officials.

Revival President and CEO Hugh Argo told the Messenger in a July interview that 4.6 million ounces of gold have been discovered. That discovery comes as part of the recently completed preliminary feasibility study at the site, Agro said.


