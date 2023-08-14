The second-largest gold find in history in America has been confirmed at Revival Gold’s Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project in Lemhi County, according to Revival officials.
Revival President and CEO Hugh Argo told the Messenger in a July interview that 4.6 million ounces of gold have been discovered. That discovery comes as part of the recently completed preliminary feasibility study at the site, Agro said.
The preliminary feasibility study shows an “impressive update to our resource.” Studies and tests to date indicate the gold resource is bigger than previously thought, he said. That sets Revival Gold up for the next phase of research and development and offers more promise of restarting the Beartrack gold mine.
“It’s a meaningful discovery, a big endowment of gold,” Agro said. “But we have to get it out to make money.”
The size of the resource is critical, he said, because it assures company officials they should stay the course.
“The resource has to justify the continued expenditure in this project,” Agro said. Revival Gold has already invested $40 million into the Beartrack-Arnett project. “In order to be worthwhile, we need to find a lot of gold.” The gold must be able to be mined and processed and it must be feasible to refurbish the existing infrastructure at the site.
A larger resource also means a longer mine life, he said, which means more good-paying jobs for Central Idaho. Eventually, he said, the mine could provide 200 to 300 full-time jobs. Revival personnel want to work with Idaho government officials to “ensure people have a place to live without upsetting the fabric of the community,” as the mine develops and grows.
As long as people have been mining gold one of the biggest challenges has been getting the gold out of the rock, Beartrack-Arnett General Manager Pete Blakeley said. All rock on the planet contains different metals. “We’re just mining for the gold,” he said.
Revival leaders plan to leach gold from the rock using an open pit heap leach process in the first phase of the project.
“We feel confident that will work,” Blakeley told the Messenger. “Our preliminary feasibility study says so.” The gold at the Arnett site shows “great leaching quantities,” he said, because there are “no deleterious minerals in those oxides. That’s a real positive factor.”
The ore is clean which means less of the metals “that no one wants” are a byproduct of the mining process, Blakeley said. Finding plenty of easily leachable ore will be critical to the mine’s development, Blakeley said, and helps leverage the existing infrastructure at the site.
In spite of the good news and the impressive size of the resource, Blakeley and Agro said “more study, more exploration and more research” must be conducted at Beartrack-Arnett.
Drilling recently resumed for this season, Agro said. One drill rig is on site with plans to drill 10,000 feet this year. A second rig may join the drilling effort yet this summer as Revival officials look to expand drilling on the Arnett side of the project. Revival personnel are using artificial intelligence to help identify target areas to explore. AI has long been used in mining, Blakeley said, even as it’s gaining more traction in other industries.
“We’re optimistic,” Agro said. “We’ve put a lot of work and time into it. It takes time. If we’re successful, it’s great for everyone, but it takes time. There are a lot of moving parts.”
Exploratory drilling will continue for at least a couple more years, he said. If results remain positive, next would be advancing the engineering work and beginning the permitting process. That work is followed by a feasibility study, construction financing and putting a team together, all of which will take years.
Agro cautioned that there are “lots of things that can sideswipe us, not the least of which is community support.” That’s why Agro and Blakeley work hard to make sure people are aware of the current status of the project as time advances.
“Our hope is that people will get familiar with the project so when we do go to construction people won’t be blindsided,” Blakeley said. “We want people to understand our project and our plans. We feel like we are getting the message out.”
Agro said Revival Gold has a track record “of doing what we say and doing it well,” and they will stick with that approach.
