The latest mineral resource estimate at Revival Gold’s Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project in Lemhi County show an 11 percent increase in indicated mineral resources and a 114 percent increase in inferred mineral resources, according to a news release from Revival Gold.
The estimate was completed earlier this month by Roscoe Postle Associates of Denver. It is based on 563 core and reverse circulation drill holes.
Revival Gold officials say they will now turn their technical work focus to preparation for a preliminary economic assessment on the potential restart of heap leach operations at Beartrack and for additional drilling at Arnett.
Revival President and CEO Hugh Agro said the doubling of the inferred resource estimate and the 11 percent bump in the indicated resource exceeded the company’s “ambitious goals for exploration success. At its current scale, Beartrack-Arnett represents an outstanding opportunity for further growth.”
Company officials believe today the gold would be mined using open pit methods, but no decision about the process has been made. Using a heap leach process also appears logical, the release states. Beartrack was previously operated as an open pit, heap leach operation until it was shut down in 2000 when the price of gold fell below $300 an ounce. The price is currently estimated at $1,400 per ounce. Beartrack workers used a truck and shovel process to crush the approximate 15,000 tons of ore mined each day. A two-stage crushing operation was also in place before the ore was conveyed to a heap leach pad.
Much of the infrastructure used at the sites remains in place, Agro wrote. That infrastructure is being evaluated as Revival Gold officials continue to “aggressively explore for additional mill and leach material” at the property.
Revival Gold is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It has the right to acquire a 100 percent interest in Meridian Beartrack Co., the owner of the former producing Beartrack Gold Project. Revival Gold owns rights to a 100 percent interest in the neighboring Arnett Gold Project.