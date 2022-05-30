The mineral resource at Revival Gold’s Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project in Lemhi County may be larger than believed, according to Revival President and CEO Hugh Agro.
An updated mineral resource estimate recently completed by the engineering company Wood PLC shows a 56 percent increase from the 2020 indicated mineral resource. The estimate also shows an increase of 19 percent from the 2020 inferred mineral resource estimate.
Those levels of growth represent “an impressive step forward in both the size and quality of resources at Beartrack-Arnett,” Agro said. The news “bodes well for work already underway” on the preliminary feasibility study that’s focused on resuming gold production at the site, he said.
“Revival Gold’s track record of growing resources, our competitive cost of discovery and the alternatives we have for potential future development add up to a compelling opportunity for our shareholders,” Agro said.
Revival Gold officials believe that minerals can be mined using open pit methods at Beartrack-Arnett. But, they said, the Joss, South and Ward’s Gulch areas “may be amenable to bulk underground mining methods.” Engineering analysis is underway to evaluate the potential for concurrent underground and open pit processing of mill material, Agro said. Open pit mining is planned at Haidee. Heap leaching is expected to precede a milling operation.
Beartrack was operated as an open pit, heap leach operation until 2000 when it was shut down when the price of gold dropped below $300 an ounce. “Significant infrastructure from the historical operation remains,” Agro said and may be used for future operations. Beartrack-Arnett is the largest past-producing gold mine in Idaho.