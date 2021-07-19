Exploratory drilling is underway at Revival Gold’s Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project in Lemhi County, company President and CEO Hugh Agro said.
A second drilling rig is expected to arrive at the site this month allowing for the pace of drilling accelerate, he said.
Revival officials plan to drill three more core holes in the five-hole program in the Joss target area and nine or 10 in the Haidee heap leach target area. Testing of the heap leach columns has begun, he said. SGS Lakefield is doing that work, evaluating about 3 tons of sample material. Drill results from the Joss target area are expected next month.
Agro also reported that 3-dimensional computer modeling and an artificial intelligence analysis conducted by Mira Geoscience resulted in the integration of all drilling data, including historical blast hole drilling from an earlier mine operating at Beartrack. The new analysis also includes geological, geochemical and geophysical data, all of which helped Revival Gold personnel identify new exploration targets in the Panther Creek zone at Beartrack and a cluster of targets in the Haidee deposit at Arnett.
“Exciting developments in AI technology and geoscience in recent years have helped Revival Gold surface previously unrecognized or underappreciated exploration targets at Beartrack-Arnett,” Agro said. Company officials now have a better handle on mineralization trends of the resource, which has resulted in them expanding the target development areas.
Beartrack-Arnett is the largest past-producing gold mine in Idaho. Revival Gold is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.