Drilling at the Beartrack-Arnett gold project in Lemhi County will start back up for the season in May, according to officials with Revival Gold.
Exploration, infill and engineering drilling on the Joss high-grade target begins first, Revival Gold CEO Hugh Agro said. A month later a second rig will begin drilling in the Haidee oxide target, he said.
Revival personnel are undertaking a detailed evaluation of oxidized, near-surface mineralization in the Romans trench target area, about 2 miles southeast of the Haidee area.
Agro said this year’s activities at the mine site will focus on “critical path field work” for the potential restart of heap leach gold production from existing infrastructure at Beartrack-Arnett.
Plans for 2021 come after “game-changing development” at Beartrack-Arnett, Agro said. He said the company’s previous focus on bulk tonnage mineralization “has been transformed” because of an increased understanding of the high-grade gold mineralization at the project site. That opens the possibility for a larger area to contain high-grade ore that can be mined, he said in a news release.
Revival Gold has drilled 14 holes so far and recently received approval from the Forest Service for an additional 21 drill pad locations in the Joss-Rabbit corridor.
Beartrack-Arnett is the largest past-producing gold mine in Idaho. A preliminary economic assessment shows the potential to produce 72,000 ounces of gold a year for an initial seven-year mine life. Revival Gold personnel continue to explore the potential that the resource is larger in all directions.