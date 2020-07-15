Field work has started up again at the Beartrack-Arnett gold mines in Lemhi County, Revival Gold President and CEO Hugh Agro reported last week.
Initial work is focusing on geological mapping, sampling and prospecting anomalies identified in previous geophysical and soil sampling programs, Agro said.
The drilling plan of operations at the gold mine has been modified, with approval from the Forest Service. Some previously permitted drill sites will be relocated to allow Revival Gold workers to concentrate on resource expansion targets along the Haidee oxide gold resource, he said.
The preliminary economic assessment for the project is expected to be completed by the end of the year. That assessment focuses on the open-pit heap leachable component of the plan. Mine planning and production scheduling are complete and cost estimates, mine strategies and development of the financial model are underway, according to Agro’s news release.
Revival Gold and its consultant, Wood plc, are on track with the assessment “on the potential re-start of a phase 1 open-pit heap leach operation,” Agro said.
Beartrack-Arnett is the largest past-producing gold mine in Idaho and hosts the second-largest deposit of gold in the state, Agro said.