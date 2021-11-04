Drilling for the 2021 season has ended at Revival Gold’s Beartrack-Arnett project in Lemhi County.
Revival Gold President and CEO Hugh Agro said 20 core holes were drilled this year for a total of 4,900 meters.
Initial drill results released in August and September confirmed the continuity of high grades within broad zones of gold mineralization in the Joss target area, Agro said in a news release. Drilling suggests mineralization may extend beyond current drilling areas in Joss. Assay results are pending on gold mineralization between some targets in the area.
Revival Gold completed 15 engineering, infill and exploration core holes in the near-surface, oxide material in the Haidee target area this year. Four holes were drilled to gain geotechnical and hydrological information that will be used in next year’s first phase heap leach prefeasibility study. The other 11 holes at Haidee were drilled to upgrade and possibly expand the resource. The deposit remains open in all directions, Agro said. Revival Gold personnel are seeking permits to conduct follow-up drilling in the area surrounding Haidee’s current mineral resources. Assay results for Haidee also are pending, he said.
The exploration team experienced no lost-time incidents and “delivered outstanding initial results from this year’s drill program,” Agro said. The remaining drill test results will be released by the end of the year, he said.
“Our team’s focus will now turn to updating the Beartrack-Arnett geological model in preparation for a resource update,” he said. That update is expected in the first quarter of 2022.
Beartrack-Arnett is the largest past-producing gold mine in Idaho.