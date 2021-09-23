Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
Drilling recently concluded in Revival Gold’s Joss target at Beartrack-Arnett “confirmed the continuity of high-grade mineralization in” the area, Revival Gold President and CEO Hugh Agro reported in a news release.
Four core holes have been completed in the Joss target there, Agro said, and drilling has moved to the Haidee heap leach gold target. So far six holes have been completed in Haidee in the past six weeks and another 11 are planned for completion before drilling halts for the winter. Since drilling at Joss is finished for this season, two drills will work in Haidee this fall.
Agro said Revival officials are “thrilled” to have found another broad interval of gold mineralization in the Joss area. “These results are entirely beyond the existing mineral resource at Beartrack-Arnett and provide further evidence of the high grade and continuity of mineralization at Joss,” he said.
Some drill core samples have been submitted for geochemical analysis and geological interpretation but those results aren’t yet available.
The drilling now underway is designed to augment and expand on the current Haidee mineral resources for the first-phase restart of gold production from Beartrack-Arnett in Lemhi County, Agro said. Mineralization appears to extend in all directions from the site.
Beartrack-Arnett is the largest past-producing gold mine in Idaho. Revival Gold officials are in the exploratory phases of developing the project. Revival Gold is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.