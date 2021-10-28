Vandals damaged or stole more than 20 signs throughout Challis and Custer County sometime between Friday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 17. City and county officials are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the vandals’ prosecution.
A $1,000 reward for information that leads to the prosecution of whoever damaged and stole traffic and street signs in and around Challis is being offered by the county and city. The two governments agreed to split the reward fee.
Custer County Road and Bridge Supervisor Brandon Jones said during the weekend of Oct. 15-17 someone knocked over more than 20 signposts, leaving some on the ground and stealing others. Challis Mayor Mike Barrett confirmed that seven stop signs with street signs attached were stolen inside the city limits. Jones and his workers Corey Rice and Andy Andrews said 10 signs outside the city limits, but in the county, were taken.
According to Jones, the vandalism occurred on Hotsprings Road, Challis Creek Road and Rod and Gun Club Road and Lanier, Jobe and Stephens lanes.
Barrett said someone tried to steal the stop sign at Fourth and Main, but left a bent sign behind.
County workers put the signs that were left behind back up on Oct. 19 and replaced some of the stolen traffic signs, too. But Jones said new posts and signs will have to be ordered to finish the job.
The estimated cost to replace and install the damaged and missing signs is $3,500 — $2,500 for county signs and $1,000 in city signs.
Dealing with the vandalized signs is a drain on his department’s time, Jones said.
“We’re trying to get everything ready for winter, and now we’re going to have to spend about a week replacing signs,” Jones said.
County Road and Bridge employees now must also drive hundreds of miles of roads in Custer County to make sure every sign is where it is required to be, Rice said.
The issue is further exacerbated by the signs the vandals chose to steal, Jones said. While the county and city keep replacements stop, speed limit, curve ahead and other traffic signs, Jones and Barrett said that’s not the case with the street signs. Jones said he doesn’t know how long it will take to order new ones and put them where they belong.
Both Jones and Barrett filed reports with the Sheriff’s Office about the vandalism.
Jones said he has no idea why someone would knock down and keep traffic and street signs. He doubts they intend to resell or reuse them, so his only conclusion is that some people confuse vandalism with fun.