A $4,000 reward is available to anyone who provides information that leads to the person or people who shot and killed two wild horses in Spar Canyon.
The Bureau of Land Management is offering $2,000 of the reward money and an unidentified person is putting up the other $2,000.
The horses were shot in mid-November 2021.
People with information about the horse deaths should call the BLM law enforcement office at 208-525-7590.
