A $2,000 cash reward is offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons who shot and killed two wild horses in the Spar Canyon area in Custer County.

The horses were shot around Nov. 14, according to Bruce Hallman with the Bureau of Land Management.

Anyone with knowledge about the deaths of the horses is asked to contact the BLM’s law enforcement office at 208-524-7590.

