Corey Rice garnered 60 percent of the votes in Tuesday's election to become the next mayor of Challis.
Rice tallied 174 votes. Incumbent Mayor Mike Barrett received 116 votes in his bid for re-election to the four-year position, according to unofficial election results from the Custer County Clerk's Office. Totals are considered official after county commissioners canvass them, which they are scheduled to do on Nov. 8.
Rice worked for the Challis city maintenance department for 22 years and was the department superintendent for seven of those years. He has five public works licenses, which he says will be an asset to his elected position.
In a Wednesday morning interview, Rice said he was excited to win. He's looking forward to changing the minds of his naysayers by showing them Challis is a top priority for him.
A Custer County Road and Bridge Department employee, Rice said he checked with county commissioners about seeking a municipal office. Wary of conflicts of interest, Rice said he will abstain from county business as mayor. If the council is split on a vote that involves county government, Rice said he won't break the tie and council members would have to continue deliberation.
Rice said one of the first things he'll address when he's in office is improvements to the city's water system. He plans to work with engineers who have been evaluating the system and who helped city officials prepare for Tuesday's vote on possibly selling bonds to pay for water system improvements. Challis voters approved that measure, but that doesn't automatically mean bonds will be sold. Council members would still have to agree to proceed and hire a company to conduct the sale.
Barrett on Wednesday said he realized that running as the incumbent meant he was running on his record.
"I hope people say 'he left things better than they were when he started,'" Barrett said of leaving office at the end of the year.