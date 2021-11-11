Corey Rice garnered 60 percent of the votes in last week’s election to become the next mayor of Challis.
Rice tallied 174 votes. Incumbent Mayor Mike Barrett received 116 votes in his bid for re-election to the four-year position.
Rice worked for the Challis city maintenance department for 22 years and was the department superintendent for seven of those years. He has five public works licenses, which he says will be an asset to his elected position.
In an interview last week, Rice said he was excited about the win. He’s looking forward to changing the minds of his naysayers by showing them Challis is a top priority for him.
A Custer County Road and Bridge Department employee, Rice said he checked with county commissioners about seeking a municipal office. Wary of conflicts of interest, Rice said he will abstain from county business as mayor. If the council is split on a vote that involves county government, Rice said he won’t break the tie and council members would have to continue deliberation.
One of the first things Rice plans to address after he takes office in January is improvements to the city’s water system. He plans to work with engineers who have been evaluating the system and who helped city officials prepare for last week’s vote on possibly selling bonds to pay for water system improvements. Challis voters approved that measure, but that doesn’t automatically mean bonds will be sold. Council members would still have to agree to proceed and hire a company to conduct the sale.
Barrett last week said he realized that running as the incumbent meant he was running on his record.
“I hope people say ‘he left things better than they were when he started,’” Barrett said of leaving office at the end of the year.