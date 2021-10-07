Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Mackay City Councilman Richard Mangum said he enjoys being responsible for the city's streets and airport so much so that he wants to continue on the council.
Appointed to the council in January 2020, Mangum was on the lookout for an opportunity to serve Mackay. He ran against Mayor Wayne Olsen in 2019, losing by one vote. Undeterred, Mangum said he was happy to accept a council position when Hans Osenga left the council.
Mangum worked as director of public works in Blackfoot for five years. That experience helps him oversee Mackay's street department. Some focus on streets will be needed to address Mackay's recent growth, he said, including dealing with trucks hauling copper. The Empire Mine, where Phoenix Copper employees have been drilling test holes, could be operational in 12 to 18 months, Mangum said. Truck drivers would have to haul ore through Mackay, so city officials are determining if the streets are rated for that kind of weight.
To ensure Mackay streets can take the potential increase in wear and tear, Mangum would seek grant money to keep up with road maintenance. Mangum recently worked with Local Highway Technical Assistance Council officials on a grant to repave 8 miles in Mackay.
Being proactive about maintenance is the best way to ensure city government can meet the needs of residents, both old and new, Mangum said.
Mangum would like to see more growth in Mackay's economy. It wouldn't hurt to open the door to franchises like Family Dollar, he said, and doing so would give people another reason to stop in Mackay.
Mangum would also continue supporting Mackay's parks if re-elected. He lives across the street from Kids' Park, which gives him a close-up view of the park's use. He sees parents and children use the park throughout the year, and believes it would be a worthwhile investment to make sure the playground equipment is up to date.
Mangum said his decision to run is based on his desire to serve. "That might change four years down the road," he said, "but at the moment I haven't completed my goals."
Mangum is seeking one of four open spots on the Mackay council. Other candidates for the council are Dean Wall, Mike Foster, Reva McConnell, Greg Blackwell and Dennis Wallin.