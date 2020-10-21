Kirsten Faith Richardson said if she wins the Nov. 3 election and becomes the Idaho District 8 state senator, one thing she will focus on is limiting the governor's emergency powers.
"I would like to see that change because sometimes he doesn't listen to the people," Richardson said of Gov. Brad Little.
This will be a big issue in the 2021 Legislature, according to Richardson. Many Idahoans, from politicians to regular citizens, have decried Gov. Little's use of his powers since the coronavirus forced him to declare an emergency in March, she said.
Richardson doesn't agree with how Little and his coronavirus task force have handled the pandemic. They spent far too much of the $1.25 billion in federal aid supplied to fight the virus. The only part of the aid Richardson approved of is the support given to unemployed Idahoans, but beyond that, the money should have been saved, she said.
Another issue facing Idahoans that Richardson said needs major changes is the amendment to the state constitution on the November ballot. After getting more than two-thirds support in both the Senate and House of Representatives, Idahoans will vote whether to permanently keep 35 legislative districts. Depending on the results of the census, legislative districts have bounced between 30 and 35 in the past. Richardson said the problem isn't the number of districts, but districts in general. The districts in Idaho are too large to fairly represent residents, she said, and the redraws leads to instances of corruption.
The solution, according to Richardson, is to base legislative representation on counties. Representatives get a more accurate read of residents' thoughts and feelings and keeping power in local hands should always be promoted, she said.
If elected, Richardson said she will continue the momentum to end abortions in Idaho. In the six previous attempts she's made to join the Idaho Legislature, Richardson said her pro-life beliefs have always stayed the most resolute. She wants to take the work state representatives have done and carry it through the Senate.
Richardson would also focus on improving Idahoan's access to natural resources. Industries in that sector, like logging, were made for Idaho, she said, and allowing people to make a living that way can only improve the state's economy. Also, Richardson said making sure land gets sold to individuals as opposed to large corporations would be her goal.
Richardson promised to never do anything unconstitutional if elected. She admits to not having much experience working in large organizations, but said that's an advantage. Her independent attitude has kept her from compromising on issues important to her, she said, and has kept her running for office through the years.
"I got things I want to say," Richardson said. "And this is my way of saying them."
Richardson, of Letha, is running as a Constitution Party candidate for a two-year term as District 8 senator. She faces Republican Steven Thayn of Emmett and independent Bill Sifford of McCall.
People can register at the polls on Election Day by bringing a photo identification and proof of address. Early voting is already open. People can vote early in person at the Custer County Courthouse. Voters who requested ballots be mailed to them can vote at home and return their ballots by mail or by dropping them off at the courthouse. Early ballots must be at the county clerk's office by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.
Custer County polling locations remain the same for the Nov. 3 general election. Residents in the Challis precinct vote at the Challis Middle School, Round Valley precinct 1 and 2 residents vote at the Challis Legion Hall, Stanley precinct voters will go to the Stanley Community Center and Mackay and Leslie precinct residents will vote in the South Custer Rural Fire Hall in Mackay. Voters who live in the Clayton, Sunol and Battleground precincts always vote by mail.