BOISE — Some top officials in Idaho are raising alarms over the Republican attorney general’s decision not to join a 24-state lawsuit against Biden administration waterway protections that opponents say could impact public and private land across the state.

Instead, Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador’s office says the state will soon be joining another lawsuit filed in Texas, contending it’s a better fit for the state’s interests.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.