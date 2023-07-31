Due to drought conditions in North Idaho and warmer than normal temperatures across the state, most of North Idaho and southwest Idaho is at elevated risk for wildfire through September.

That was the assessment Idaho Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller delivered July 18 to Gov. Brad Little and the other members of the Idaho Board of Land Commissioners.


